Global and Portuguese soccer star Christiano Ronaldo has broken two YouTube records after he clocked 10 million subscribers to his new channel in less than 24 hours.

He got one million subscribers in the first eighty-nine minutes.

Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel, UR Cristiano on Wednesday 21 August, and in less than twenty-four hours it had hit 10 million subscribers.

Barely two days after its unveiling, the channel now has 19.5 million subscribers.

No doubt all the news about this is fuelling even faster subscriber growth.

Before now, the channel Hamster Kombat held the record for reaching 10 million subscribers, which it achieved in a week.

Ronald announced the channel on his other social media pages where he already has millions of fans.

-Online agencies