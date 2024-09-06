Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first footballer in history to score 900 recorded career goals.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward and five-time Ballon d’Or winner reached the milestone by scoring for Portugal in his country’s Nations League clash with Croatia.

Ronaldo met a left-sided cross on the edge of the six-yard box to volley home the landmark goal.

Long-time adversary Lionel Messi is the only other player to pass 800, sitting on a total of 838 for club and country.

Newshawks