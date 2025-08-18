Well-known Ruwa businessperson and entrepreneur Joseph Mutangadura, aka Mutangazi, has been shot dead in a suspected armed robbery at his Lisheen Estate farmhouse.

According to reports the incident took place just after midnight when unidentified gunmen raided the property and opened fire.

Mutangadura the owner of Lisheen Estate, the well-loved leisure hub Mutangadura Hideout, and a chain of butcheries was fatally shot in the attack and succumbed to the injuries.

Police confirmed the killing, saying investigations have been launched.

“We are conducting a probe into the circumstances surrounding the murder…”

iHarare