One of Zimbabwe’s most-watched and socially resonant dramas, Chipo the Gift returns on ZBC TV for its highly anticipated fourth season from this Monday.

The acclaimed educational soap, which tackles critical social issues such as child sexual exploitation, gender-based violence (GBV) and drug abuse, takes a bold new direction with Gamuchirai Mukwakwami, taking over the lead role.

“Chipo Sachikonye’s journey from season one to season four has transitioned.

“Chipo as a young girl always wanted to be a social worker and in season four, her dream comes true.

“In the fourth season, she is focusing on bringing an end to drug abuse,” Mukwakwami said.

Producer, Daves Guzha emphasised the importance of the private sector supporting independent local productions.

“Chipo is now getting into its fourth season and that is a reflection of its substantial following, meaning we have been doing something right. Since Chipo is a multipurpose vehicle, it can touch on an array of issues from drugs to anything you want.

“We have now used that model to reach out to various partners to come and support this particular product.”

Viewers can expect to watch the next chapter of Zimbabwe’s most impactful drama on ZBC TV every Monday at 1930 hours.

