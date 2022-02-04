‌The small Midlands town of Redcliff is expected to reverberate into song and dance as two leading local artists, Poptain and Van Choga are coming to the dormitory town for a date with merrymakers in the dormitory town.

The two crooners will tonight perform at Las Vegas Private Lounge in Redcliff central business district.

Show organiser Nicki Billywood said they were ready to host the two outspoken entertainers.

“Van Choga and Poptain are household names in local showbiz and we have made sure that everything is in place for the event. Poptain is one of us since he grew up in Amaveni (Kwekwe). The fans are expecting a good run for their money,” Billywood said.

A music fan from the town Shadreck Moyo (pictured above with wife) said he was anticipating a good outing from the two.

“Redcliff is an entertainment crazy island and we hope that this will be one of the memorable nights for myself and my wife who is a big fan of Poptain,” he said.

A number of local artists from the town are expected to share the stage with the two artists.

