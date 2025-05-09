Rev. Kenneth Mtata

The election of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as Pope Leo XIV on 8 May 2025 marks a significant moment in the journey of global Christianity. Personally, as I reflect on his papacy, I find myself asking what it means for me—as a Christian, as a Protestant Christian, and as an African Christian.

As Christians: Unity in Christ

Pope Leo XIV, born in Chicago and deeply shaped by decades of missionary service in Peru, represents a bridge between continents and cultures. His first words as pope echoed the vision of his predecessor, Francis, calling for “a missionary Church that builds bridges” and welcomes all with charity.

As fellow sheep under one Shepherd (Psalm 23), we are reminded that ecumenical unity begins with recognizing one another as brothers and sisters in Christ. Let us pray for Pope Leo XIV’s leadership amid the pressing challenges of our world—challenges that demand a unified Christian witness. His papal motto, In Illo Uno Unum (“In the one Christ, we are one”), signals promise for ecumenical progress. May this unity not remain internal and ecclesial alone, but be made manifest in joint Christian engagement with the world’s crises.

Prayer Point:

Lord, unite us in Christ’s love. Grant Pope Leo XIV wisdom to lead with humility and courage. May his papacy heal divisions and reflect your heart for the suffering and marginalized.

As a Protestant: A Shared Augustinian Heritage

Pope Leo XIV’s motto draws from St. Augustine’s Enarrationes in Psalmos (Exposition on the Psalms), particularly his reflections on Psalm 127, where Augustine highlights the unity of the Church in Christ. This resonates with our Protestant (Lutheran) heritage. Martin Luther, an Augustinian monk himself, was profoundly influenced by Augustine’s theology—especially his teachings on grace and human limitation.

Luther once admitted, “I do not defend Augustine because I am an Augustinian… he meant nothing to me until I read him.” Augustine’s emphasis on sola gratia (grace alone) later became a cornerstone of the Reformation.

Pope Leo’s identity as an Augustinian offers a renewed opportunity for dialogue between the Roman Catholic Church and the churches of the Reformation. His leadership of the Order of St. Augustine and his commitment to bishop accountability and synodality under Pope Francis affirm a trajectory that aligns, in many respects, with the Spirit and values of the Reformation. We must pray for him.

Prayer Point:

God of Reformation, stir Pope Leo XIV to embrace Augustine’s renewal and ecumenical spirit. May his papacy foster mutual respect, theological depth, and unity centered in your grace.

As Africans: Reclaiming Augustine’s African Legacy

Augustine of Hippo (354–430), bishop in present-day Algeria, remains a towering figure in Christian theology. That Pope Leo XIV leans heavily on Augustine’s writings is more than theological continuity—it is a reclaiming of an African spiritual heritage too often obscured by Eurocentric narratives.

Augustine himself asserted the authority of Scripture over Roman tradition. In his critique of Pelagius, he boldly declared, “You Romans prefer your own opinions to the authority of the Scriptures.” Luther later hailed Augustine as “the leading advocate for reform,” acknowledging that African theology laid the groundwork for global Christianity.

Yet, the Church’s historical complicity in slavery, colonialism, and systemic racism calls for repentance. African Catholic leaders like Archbishop Fortunatus Nwachukwu have called attention to lingering ethnocentrism. The death of George Floyd in 2020 reignited the Church’s conscience regarding structural injustices. As one who draws deeply from an African Church Father, Pope Leo XIV is uniquely positioned to address these wounds with truth and courage. So we pray for him.

Prayer Point:

God of Justice, empower Pope Leo XIV to confront racism and neocolonialism in the Church and the world. May he honor Augustine’s African legacy by leading the Church in repentance and reconciliation, that our unity in baptism may transcend all ethnic and cultural divides.

Closing Prayer

Almighty God, Shepherd of all,

We thank you for Pope Leo XIV—a brother in Christ, an heir of Augustine, and a bearer of Africa’s theological wisdom.

Grant him courage to unite your Church, heal its wounds, and confront injustice with the gospel of peace. As Ezekiel prophesied, may all nations serve you in the land of your acceptance. Kindle in us, Protestants and Catholics alike, the fire of Reformation unity. Through Christ our one Shepherd. Amen.

