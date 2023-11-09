Self imposed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu says political parties funding due to the party must be paid to an accountant he provided.

Tshabangu believes his ‘faction’ is the bona fide main opposition party and therefore is entitled to him.

The so-called CCC SG recently caused havoc in the Nelson Chamisa led party by recalling its candidates.

The Government promulgated the Political Parties Finance Act after it emerged that some opposition parties were receiving funding from foreign governments and organisations as part of covert operations to achieve regime change.

Political parties can now receive lawful funding through Government grants under the Act, the sale of party cards, fundraising activities, and from its members.

The two parties MDC Alliance and ZANU PF were given $1,5 billion in March this year.

“It is hereby notified, in terms of section 3(2) of the Political Parties (Finance) Act that the total amount of money is payable to political parties in respect of the year beginning January 1, 2023, and ending on December 31, 2023, is one billion dollars only.

“The money shall be disbursed to political parties that qualify in terms of section 3(3) of the Act as follows — (a) seven hundred million three hundred thousand dollars ($700 300 000,00) shall be paid to the Zimbabwe African National Union (Patriotic Front) PF which received 70,03 percent of the votes cast; and (b) two hundred and ninety-nine million seven hundred thousand dollars ($299 700 000,00) shall be paid to the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance, which received 29,97 percent of the total votes cast,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said.

Zwnews