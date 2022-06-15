The police have announced the death of a Kadoma-based police officer who was run over by a car while manning a roadblock.

According to ZRP, sergeant Oscar Kanjute died of injuries sustained when he was knocked down by a Mshikashika car. A police statement says the officer died upon admission at Kadoma General Hospital.

Reads the police report:

The ZRP reports a sad incident that occurred on 14/06/22 at around 1245 hours, where a police officer, Sergeant Kanjute Oscar, was run over by a motorist while on traffic enforcement duties at a roadblock along the Kadoma-Patchway Road, Kadoma. He sustained severe injuries and died upon admission at Kadoma General Hospital.

Details follow