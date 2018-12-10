Policeman nabbed for running a drug cartel supplying dope to school children

POLICE officer from Bulawayo has been arrested with his wife and three others for running a drug cartel that reportedly sold dangerous substances to clients that include school children.

Police recovered about 5kg of dagga, 420x100ml of Adco-Salterpyn Cough Syrup and Bron Cleer Cough Syrup including about 300 Diazepam Tablets following a raid at the cop’s home on Friday.

Samuel Tambooneyi (29), his wife Pride Chaingeni (27), Chisiiwa Nyarai (20) who reside along Masotsha Avenue and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street, Allen Ngwenya (33) of Pumula South and Zibusiso Sibanda (20) of Trenance suburb were arrested following a sting operation at the Masotsha Avenue house.

The cop allegedly said he sourced the “high grade weed (dagga)” from Malawi and got the cough mixtures and tablets from a syndicate based in South Africa.

Sources who cannot be named for professional reasons said there was drama as the cop and his wife barricaded themselves in their bedroom where most of the drugs were hidden, to prevent detectives from searching the room.

“They piled furniture behind the door and refused to open it. The police officers had to call for reinforcements to break down the door. It was then that they discovered the dangerous drugs,” said the source who declined to be named.

A police source said the cop’s residence had been put under surveillance following a tip-off.

“An unusually large number of people, mostly teenagers who could be of school-going age, frequented the place. The police intercepted some of them and found drugs,” said the source.

The source said it was sad that a grown up person was destroying the future of other people’s children by selling them drugs.

statemedia