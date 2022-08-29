The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reports that the cumulative number of firearms surrendered since 08 August 2022 now stands at 185.

This follows a guns amnesty which was granted by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to curb the rise in armed robberies and murders involving firearms.

Meanwhile, the police has expressed concern over incidents in which some people are surrendering their guns without bullets.

ZRP spokesperson Paul Nyathi has since urged members of the public who are surrendering their guns to also hand in bullets.

Zwnews