The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has withdrawn summons against HStv journalist Blessed Mhlanga.

ZRP had summoned the journalist who recently interviewed war veteran Blessed Geza and former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere.

The summon came after three people armed with pistols reportedly visited Heart and Soul TV (HSTV) in Harare on 17 February 2025 looking for journalist Blessed Mhlanga.

In a post on the X platform (formerly Twitter) on 17 February 2025, @bbmhlanga said:

“It’s not a laughing matter at all. Three persons armed with pistols came to my office this morning looking for me.”

“They did not say why they needed me. Then minutes later, I got a call inviting me to Law and Order. I will be presenting myself to the police with my lawyers 2mrw (tomorrow).”

However, his lawyer Chris Mhike, said he contacted the police over the matter and was told the summons had been withdrawn.

Media Institute of Southern Africa Zimbabwe chapter confirmed the withdrawal of the summons against Mhlanga.

Zwnews