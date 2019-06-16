Police Use Live Ammunition…Fire Warning Shots At Forex Dealers In Chinhoyi

Police in Chinhoyi used live ammunition to fire warning shots in an attempt to arrest forex dealers in the town on Friday, 14 June, The Standard has reported.

While no one was hurt, the exercise resulted in the arrest of 16 dealers. Police, however, failed to charge them with any exchange control crime due to lack of evidence.

According to the report:

It is the firing of warning shots that got people to talk about the heavy-handedness of the police towards civilians. One of the dealers who wanted to be only identified as Monya, said he was fined $20 for Obstructing movement on the pavement and was released. “There was no point in firing warning shots in the middle of the crowded CBD as if we’re hardcore criminals” said Monya

-The Standard