Police update on land barons, illegal occupiers blitz

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has issued an update on the ongoing land barons and illegal occupiers blitz.
In a statement, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi thanked members of the public for cooperation.
He said as of 12 February 2024, a total of 3775 suspects had been arrested with 985 convictions.
