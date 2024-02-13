Categories: Zim Latest

Police update on land barons, illegal occupiers blitz

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has issued an update on the ongoing land barons and illegal occupiers blitz.

In a statement, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi thanked members of the public for cooperation.

He said as of 12 February 2024, a total of 3775 suspects had been arrested with 985 convictions.

Zwnews

