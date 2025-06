The Zimbabwe Republic Police has issued an update in relation to a post on its official X handle, dated 26th June 2025, regarding a reported bank robbery incident in Mt Darwin.

In the report, it was claimed that USD 700,000 in cash and 2.4 kilogrammes of gold were allegedly stolen.

However, police says following further investigations, the case is now being treated as an attempted robbery, as all the cash and gold have since been recovered.

More details will be released in due course…

Zwnews