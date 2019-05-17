ZRP cop insults Mnangagwa, attacks Zanu PF activists, Chants MDC slogan with villagers

Why are you still putting on clothes from this man(ED) who is troubling us? Remove that ……, don’t you have something else to put on?..ZRP Constable arrested for spitting at Zanu PF regalia

There was free drama at Murambinda Growth Point when a ZRP Police Constable insulted President Mnangagwa, spit at Zanu PF regalia worn by a party activist before he proceeded into a bottle store where he allegedly chanted MDC alliance slogans together with local villagers.

The officer has since been dragged to court.

It is the State case that Constable Shushai Chiringa (36) who was in full Police uniform saw Munoda Katiza (27) of Gava Village under Chief Makumbe wearing a cap and a shirt with President Mnangagwa’s images.

Chiringa allegedly got hold of Katiza’s t-shirt and shouted obscenities including accusing him of wearing the face of man who was causing problems for the country. He then told him to remove the ‘rubbish’ before spitting on the ground.

He appeared before Magistrate Dennis Mangosi and is being charged with meddling in politics whilst he is a member of the force and also undermining the authority of or insulting the President.

The case which happened in February this year has however, dragged on for too long because of excuses from both the State and the accused. Magistrate Mangosi ordered that he would not take any more excuses and the case will start on May 29, 2019 without fail.

It is the State case that on February 9, 2019 at 9pm, Chiringa was wearing Police uniform when he arrived at Matombo Bottle Store operated by Takunda Chipenzi at Buhera Business Centre.

He confronted Katiza who is a Ward 5 Zanu PF card carrying member who was outside the bottle store and was wearing a yellow t-shirt and a green cap with images of President Mnangagwa.

Chiringa got hold of Katiza’s t-shirt and shouted in Shona saying “Muchiri kupfeka hembe dzemunhu uyu arikutitambudza, bvisa ma….ayo mashaya hembe dzekupfeka here? (Why are you still putting on clothes from this man(President Mnangagwa) who is troubling us? Remove that ……, don’t you have something else to put on?),” before spitting on the ground.

The State says that Chiringa was moderately drunk.

He then entered the bottle store where he confronted Panganai Chifamba (32) of Gava Village who was wearing a Zanu PF t-shirt and a cap and made same utterances he had uttered to Katiza. Chiringa then sat on the bottle store counter chanting MDC Alliance slogan, ‘Chisa mbama chisa’ raising his open palm waving it and those who were in the bottle store responded repeatedly for about 20 minutes.

masvingomirror

