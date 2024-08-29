The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has acted on a video which went viral on social media platforms in which children are seen begging for money near Joina City, Harare CBD particularly along Rezende Street, Joina City and Town House areas.

As a result, 22 children and their guardians were rounded up and handed over to Department of Social Welfare.

Guardians and parents have since been implored not to use children and the disabled to beg for money and food in the streets as they risk arrest for violating the country’s laws protecting children.

Zwnews