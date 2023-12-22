In the ongoing investigation into the abduction of Takudzwa Ngadziore, detectives from Harare’s CID Law and Order Division have reportedly reached out to the CCC MP, requesting the log-in details of his private Facebook account. The request is linked to a viral video Ngadziore live-streamed during his abduction, capturing the armed assailants seizing him in broad daylight.

Ngadziore revealed that the detectives sought access to his Facebook account for raw data from the live video footage. However, he declined to provide the information, expressing concerns about privacy and suggesting that this might be an attempt by the police to impede the investigation. Ngadziore emphasized that the images from the incident are still available on his Facebook timeline, and if the police genuinely intend to collect evidence, they can access them directly.

The detective also indicated a desire for further interviews with Ngadziore on the matter. However, Ngadziore insisted that he would only make himself available for questioning in the presence of his lawyer. He expressed skepticism about the police’s intentions, describing it as a deliberate ploy to hinder or delay the pursuit of justice.

Ngadziore, who was abducted and subjected to torture, believes that the police’s approach is not in line with the urgency required in such cases. He criticized the lack of concrete action by the police, contrasting the situation with other countries where similar incidents would lead to prompt arrests and thorough investigations.

The perpetrators of Ngadziore’s abduction were identified as Nicholas ‘Big Daddy’ Kajese and Abraham Pasi, both alleged to be state security agents. Despite evidence of the abuse, the police initially cited the absence of a formal report from Ngadziore as a reason for their inaction. The incident is part of a series of attacks on opposition activists in Zimbabwe, with victims reporting harrowing experiences of torture and suspected injections of harmful substances. To date, there have been no arrests in connection with these attacks.

