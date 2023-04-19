The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has since released the names of the deceased who have been identified as Lilian Taranhike (30) of Manyame Airbase in Harare, Esnath Taruvinga (75), Jenifer Rima (64), Maria Gwatidzo (43) and Flora Malungeni (46) all of Chief Nerutanga, Buhera.

The others are Clifford Zvenyika (40), Irene Chikwati and Percylin Chitondwe (36) all of Murambinda in Buhera, Zakariya Makonese (51) of Chikomba, Beatrice Nyambira (48) of Morris Depot in Harare, Tafadzwa Rerayi of Nyashanu, Esnath Mubaiwa (62) of Hatcliffe and Lovemore Matsivo (31) of Chivhu.