The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the details of accidents that took place during the Independence and Easter holidays.

In a press statement ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the country recorded a rise in accident compared to same period last year.

On another note the ZRP informs the public that the security situation in the country is peaceful.

The public is commended for the smooth flow of traffic and cooperation with the police in maintaining law and order in the country.

The ZRP reiterates that the public should feel free to report anyone issuing threats, intimidating or harassing them not to operate business or conduct any other socio-economic activities on telephone numbers:-

Ø Harare Operations (0242) 748836 or 777651

Ø Bulawayo Operations (0292) 273547or 883930

Ø Midlands Operations (054)222121-5

Ø Masvingo Operations (0392) 266778/ 262627

Ø Manicaland Operations (02020) 64288

Ø National complaints desk (0242) 703631

Ø Police General Headquarters WhatsApp 0712 800 197.