The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Harare is investigating a case of infanticide in which the remains of a baby were found being eaten by dogs at Hatcliffe Dust Ground, Harare on 31/07/24.

The head and an arm were recovered at the scene.

In other news, police in Harare are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Benny Chipiwa and Tichaona Kanje who are being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 07/04/24 at Cross Business Centre, Epworth, Harare.

The suspects together with Simbarashe Kanje assaulted the victim, Prosper Jonasi with fists before stabbing him with an empty beer bottle on the arm. Simbarashe Kanje was arrested.

The police is therefore inviting anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews