The Zimbabwe Republic Police says it has noted with concern a viral sexual abuse incident involving school children which occurred recently.

Posting on its X handle ZRP says it has since dispatched a team to conduct comprehensive investigations in connection with the incident.

In the heartbreaking video circulating on social media Form 4 boys allegedly from Masasi High School in Bocha Mutare district are recorded a video raping a Form 1 student.

The police has over the years expressed concern over cases of rape.

In most cases young girls have been sexually abused by people close to them, who could be relatives or family friends.