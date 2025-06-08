The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it is hunting Constable Prince Ndavambi, who at large after the death of 30-year-old Blessed Believe Juruvenge from Damafalls, amid mounting public pressure and contradictory reports surrounding the case.

In an official statement, police said they were alarmed by the spread of misleading information regarding the circumstances of Juruvenge’s death, the status of the post-mortem findings, and the course of the investigation.

Juruvenge died shortly after being arrested on May 27, 2025, by Constable Ndavambi, who had reportedly responded to an assault complaint made by one Mwazha.

The complaint stemmed from an altercation days earlier, after Mwazha and others allegedly attempted to pay for groceries at Juruvenge’s tuckshop using a counterfeit US$50 note.

Although Mwazha reportedly offered to compensate Juruvenge with US$100, he later filed an assault report.

On May 27, Constable Ndavambi, accompanied by Mwazha, went to Juruvenge’s residence and arrested him and his sister, Melisa Manyepa, who was accused of harbouring a suspect.

According to an internal police memo, Ndavambi physically assaulted both siblings with a wooden stick – beating Manyepa on the knees before turning to Juruvenge, whom he allegedly beat all over the body.

The memo states that Ndavambi demanded a refund of US$100 for Mwazha and further extorted the pair for another US$100 as a condition for their release.

When they failed to pay, he allegedly continued the assault until Juruvenge lost consciousness. He later died in custody.

Relatives and neighbours of the late Juruvenge met with the ZRP Command at Police General Headquarters on the day his death was reported.

At that meeting, the police directed that a murder docket be opened and ordered the immediate arrest of Constable Ndavambi, who fled shortly afterward. He remains at large.

Meanwhile, the ZRP acknowledged that two post-mortems have been carried out – one by Dr. Guillen and another by Dr. Jabangwe – amid concerns over conflicting reports.

The Juruvenge family has been informed of their right to seek a third, independent examination in accordance with Zimbabwean law.

Authorities have vowed to fast-track the investigation and ensure that the case docket is completed and brought before the courts.

The specific charge against Ndavambi will be determined based on the outcome of the police inquiry and the full autopsy results.

Police are now appealing to the public for any information that could lead to the suspect’s arrest.

Tips can be submitted anonymously.

“The suspect will face the full wrath of the law,” the ZRP said. “We urge the media to report responsibly and objectively on this case and avoid distorting facts.”

The tragic death of Juruvenge has triggered widespread outrage and renewed calls for police accountability, especially in cases involving alleged abuse of power.

