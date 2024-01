The Zimbabwe Republic

Police in Harare has launched a probe into a hit-and-run road traffic accident which occurred on 10/01/24 at about 1345 hours at the intersection of Leopold Takawira and Samora Machel.

In this incident, a police officer was hit by an unknown motorist while controlling traffic.

The motorist did not stop after the accident.

The officer sustained bruises on the right leg and anyone with information has been invited to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews