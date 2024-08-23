Police in Shurugwi are investigating a case of attempted murder which occurred on 22/08/24 at a police check point at the 42 kilometre peg along Gweru-Zvishavane Road.

George Mandaraza (34), who was driving a Toyota Hiace kombi.

Along the way, the suspect made a U-turn and intentionally drove the kombi towards the roadblock where he hit the police drums.

Subsequently, the kombi veered off the road and hit street lights before being involved in a head on collision with a Honda Fit vehicle.

Resultantly, a police officer and the driver of the Honda Fit vehicle were injured.

The kombi driver fled from the scene after the incident.

The police is therefore calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews