A police officer stationed at Hillside Police Station has allegedly confessed to the fatal shooting of Detective Constable Cassandra Hove.

Hove was a member of Bulawayo’s elite all-female Criminal Investigation Department unit, Team Lozikeyi.

According to state run daily newspaper The Herald, the suspect Constable Muradzikwa is being held at Donnington Police Station.

He is expected to appear in court soon.

According to police sources, Muradzikwa confessed to the crime, saying he does not need the services of a lawyer.

He is scheduled to appear in court this morning.

Detective Constable Hove, a 37-year-old member of Bulawayo’s elite all-female CID unit known as Team Lozikeyi, tragically lost her life during a police operation on March 6, 2025.

The incident occurred around 8:40pm in the Habek area of Pumula South Suburb, where Hove and her colleagues were said to be pursuing suspects involved in a series of armed robberies.

Initial reports had suggested the robbers shot her.

More to follow…

The Herald