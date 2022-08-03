ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has released the names of six people who died in a road traffic accident along Rusape-Nyanga highway.

Meanwhile, in a related development, ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident in which three people died while three others were injured on 31/07/22 at the 10.05 km peg along Birchenough Bridge-Mount Selinda Road near Bangwe Business Centre.

A Honda fit vehicle with five passengers on board burst a right tyre before it overturned and landed on its right side.

Two people died upon arrival at Birchenough Bridge Hospital while the other one died on 01/07/22 while admitted at the same hospital.

