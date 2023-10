The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of people who died after a RioZim plane crashed in Zvamahande area of Mashava this Friday morning.

In a statement ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said five out of the six victims were positively identified by their relatives.

The small aircraft was travelling from Harare to Murowa Diamonds when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The plane is suspected to have developed a mechanical fault before it crashed.

Zwnews