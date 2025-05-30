The Zimbabwe Republic Police ZRP has announced the names of the individuals who died in a road traffic accident along Chegutu-Chinhoyi highway.

In a press statement, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the named victims were positively identified by their next of kin.

In other news on 28/05/25, Police in Nkayi arrested Talent Moyo (30) in connection with a murder case in which he allegedly pushed Frank Moyo (37) after a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue.

The victim fell and landed on a hard tarmac surface on his head and he died upon admission at Mbuma Mission Hospital.

In yet another case, ZRP Mashava arrested Wisdom Chekai (21) in connection with a murder case which occurred at Vuranda Business Centre, Chivi, on 28/05/25.

The suspect, along with his accomplices, Simon Chitekedza (30) and Milton Chiworesa (23), who are still at large, attacked Taurai Bvute (34) and stabbed him twice in the chest with an okapi knife.

The victim died on the spot.

