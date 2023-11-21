File image for illustration purposes

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of individuals who perished in a road traffic accident that happened along Bulawayo-Beitbridge highway.

In a statement ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the named victims have been positively identified by their relatives.

Meanwhile in other news, on 17/11/23 detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Mashonaland Central acted on received information and arrested Pride Jeferry Machidza for illegal possession of 258 grammes of Crystal Meth with a street value of US$ 2 580.

Below is ZRP statement: