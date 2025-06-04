File image

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it has taken note of a viral video in which a schoolgirl, dressed in school uniform, is seen smoking what appears to be dagga during a purported birthday celebration, with other students in the background singing a happy birthday song. Investigations are in progress.

Anyone with information is being invited to report at any nearest Police Station.

In other news, On 02/06/25, detectives from Criminal Investigations Department Drugs and Narcotics, Harare who were in surveillance along Simon Mazorodze Road arrested a cross border bus conductor, Nobert Gumbo (33) at Houghton Park Roundabout in connection with unlawful possession of 14 kilogrammes of dagga.

Meanwhile, Christine Chambati (39) was arrested at Madokero Mall, Harare for unlawful possession of dagga.

The dagga was recovered by detectives stashed in the suspect’s satchel.

The problem of drug and substance abuse has become a serious one in the country, with analysts warn of a lost generation.

Zwnews