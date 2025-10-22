The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a manhunt for suspected cyber criminal Tranos Taurai Muzanenhamo, sought in connection with several cases of fraud.

The suspect is accused of spearheading a SIM-swap and digital fraud scheme that defrauded victims of over US$17,000.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Muzanenhamo used phishing and social engineering tactics to obtain victims’ personal data, hijack their mobile lines, and steal funds from mobile wallets and bank accounts.

Nyathi warned that the case highlights the growing threat of cyber-enabled crimes in Zimbabwe as digital banking and mobile money use expand.