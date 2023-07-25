The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Police in Zvimba are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at Moleli High school on 23/07/23 at around 1800 hours.

According to police, nine unknown suspects armed with unidentified pistols and iron bars attacked two security guards before stealing US$2 001.00 and ZW$26 920.00 cash, fifteen laptops, twenty nine cellphones, a two plate stove, a photo-printer and airtime vouchers worth US$57.00.

Anyone with information has been implored to report to the nearest police station.

Apparently, police in Harare are also investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which a security guard, Chamunorwa Charuma (40) was found dead with a cut on the head at a business premise in Msasa on 24/07/23.

In a related matter, ZRP Battlefields has arrested Jonah Pindahama (20), Nicholas Pindahama (23) and Observe Manyika (23) in connection with a case of murder in which Tafara Ndaba (29) was found dead with multiple stab wounds all over the body on 24/07/23.

