Zimbabwe Republic Police in Gweru have impounded some pirate taxis aka Mshikashikas which are believed to be COVID-19 Super-spreaders.

The police has since launched a blitz and are cracking down on them.

Several vehicles have been impounded and the owners have to pay a US$50 fine the vehicle is hosted in the Police yard.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana confirmed the development.

Apparently, some pirate taxis have been feasting on Zimbabwe United Passanger Company’s failure to cope with demand for transport.

Meanwhile, a number of these pirate taxis do not observe Covid 19 measures.

Zwnews