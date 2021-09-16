Zimbabwe Republic Police has intercepted two SA registered trucks, HMD 437 FS and 319ERB GP loaded with 43 800 litres of unleaded petrol, valued at ZAR 149 000.

The incident happened on 8 September 2021.

One of the trucks was being driven by Joshua Selowa while the other driver escaped.

According to police the tankers, belonging to Infinity Fleet Transport and were destined for Nemo Petroleum, Bulawayo.

Apparently, ZRP says investigations so far have revealed that the drivers used a fake bill of entry which wasn’t already used on 03 September 2021.

Zwnews