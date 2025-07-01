The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reports that Runesu Emmanuel (37) and Tinashe Chivende (27) were arrested for unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs on 28/06/25.

Police in Beitbridge acted on received information and intercepted a Toyota Wish registration number AEQ 3565 at a security check point along Mazunga- Muranda dust Road.

A search was conducted by the police leading to the recovery of 307,568 kg dagga with a street value of US$30 756.80.

In another case, Tarusarira Tauya (35) was arrested on 29/06/25 for possession of unregistered medicines.

On 28/06/25, Detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics who were conducting an operation no to cross boarder crimes at Beitbridge Boarder Post intercepted and searched Rimbi Bus Tours leading to the recovery of 742 X 100mls Broncleer cough syrup which was meant to be delivered to its owner in Harare.

Detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare were alerted and they managed to intercept the suspect at a garage along Simon Mazorodze Road, Harare, after he had received the contraband and loaded it in a Silver Toyota Wish vehicle registration number AFY 3876.

The contraband has a street value of US$3 700.00.

