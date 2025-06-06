The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Featherstone intercepted a Nissan Note vehicle at the 103 kilometre peg along Harare-Masvingo Road and arrested, Brian Bhobho (30) in connection with unlawful possession of dagga.

The incident happened on 04/06/25 and suspect was a passenger in the vehicle.

The dagga was stashed in 12.5 kgs of flour packaging.

In a similar incident ZRP has confirmed the arrest of a suspect and confiscation of dagga contraband at Beitbridge Border Post.

More details to be released in due course.