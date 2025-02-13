There has been an increase in the number of roadblocks across the country it has been reported.

A number of people on social media are wondering as to why the situation is so.

However, according to political commentator Ali Naka who is well connected to the establishment, the police has increased roadblocks as they hunt for war veteran Blessed Geza.

“Plenty roadblocks by @PoliceZimbabwe

inconveniencing citizens in the name of looking for Geza?

“Stop wasting time and resources! Geza is relaxing and watching the circus!!,” he says.

Geza is on the forefront calling for the removal of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa from office.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has since launched a manhunt for him saying he has a host of allegations to answer.

One of the allegations is that of undermining the authority of the President.

Zwnews