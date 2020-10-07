A fugitive woman from Matabeleland South province is now on the police wanted list after she reportedly made a false rape report before escaping from Plumtree police station where she was being kept at a place of safety.

The woman, Kamogelo Ndebele (17) from Plumtree escaped from the custody of the police in September this year and members of the public with information about her whereabouts have been advised to notify their nearest police station.

“We are appealing to members of the public with information on the whereabouts of Kamogelo Ncube a female aged 17-years-old. She is light brown in complexion, slim and of medium height,” said provincial police spokesperson for Mat’ South, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele.

According to the police publicist, the fugitive woman was putting on a black and white blouse and a cream skirt, when she was last seen.

He said:

“The suspect escaped from a safe place at ZRP Plumtree after making a false rape report. She reported a rape case and was placed in a place of safety and when the police discovered that her report was false, they went to the place where she was being housed with an intention to arrest her and discovered that she had fled”.

Chief Inspector Ndebele said any person with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect can get in touch with Constable Shindi of Plumtree Police Station on 0718 995 631 or they can contact me Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele on 02842-22810 or 0715 431 235 or 0773 594 899.

