Former Zengeza West Member of Parliament Job Sikhala has bemoaned what he calls selective application of the law after his house was bombed.

Sikhala who recently launched a book that chronicles how he suffered persecution by the State says in Zimbabwe those who oppose the government do not enjoy protection by the law enforcement agencies.

He writes:

In my country, when you are opposed to the criminal regime in Harare, you don’t get the protection of the law and the protection of law enforcement agents.

On Saturday the 30th of August 2025 terrorists in an act of cowardice and uncivilisation came during ungodly hours to commit an act of terrorism and bombed my house in the suburb of St.

Mary’s when my children were enjoying their sleep in my absence, having gone to launch my Biography book Footprints in the Chains: The Life of Job Sikhala in SA and also in the absence of my wife who had gone for the memorial service of my uncle’s wife in my rural village in Gutu.

Up to present, after having reported the criminal terrorist attack to the police my family has not received any feedback from the police.

No statement, no feedback to the victims of this heinous crime. Myself and my family have been on the receiving end of all forms of injustice and persecution from the regime and its agents.

Persecution has been our diet all our lives long.

When I heard my children crying over the phone when I phoned them from SA after the terrorist attack, it deeply speared my heart with agony. I could not hold my tears.

I felt their pain as the bombing was targeting to kill my children. Although they have lived and endured these satanic circumstances caused by the enemies of their father for a long time, the load in the absence of both parents was too heavy for them to carry.

Their tears of agony shall turn into tears of joy no matter how long it shall take. Not only them but the majority and masses of our people’s pain shall come to an end.

We have seen many families losing their lives in Zimbabwe through political assassinations and murder. These families have not received any form of recourse from those who should protect the citizens of Zimbabwe.

My children, through the power and grace of God, survived the mass murder that was intended to be inflicted upon them. The terrorists wanted to exterminate them.

Those in the corridors of power whom everyone looks up to for the protection of our people are making funny and jokes over the terrorist attack at my house.

They found it in their hearts to make silly ridiculing utterances that it was some form of self bombing by my family.

Why is the police not moving swiftly and effectively to arrest those who committed self bombing to rest the anxiety of the people of Zimbabwe and the international community who are concerned about the terrorist attack at my house?.

Even Ian Douglas Smith’s oppressive regime had never spoken so disdainful to the pain and suffering of people who were going through the painful of a terrorist attack.

Although it is the invincible feeling of everyone drunk with power to be so contemptuous of other people’s pain, there is no evil that has never come to an end in the history of mankind.

I thank all all those who poured their solidarity messages after the horrendous terrorist attack at my house. Your words are comforting and keep me and my family going.

Thank you very much to those who have volunteerily given financial assistance and resources to my family in my absence to start repairing the damage that was done after the terrorist attack. May God bless all of you!!!