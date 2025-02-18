Police are hunting for local journalist Blessed Mhlanga, who works for Heart & Soul online broadcasting platform, owned by Trevor Ncube’s Alpha Media Holdings, publishers of the NewsDay, the Zimbabwe Independent and The Standard, after his series of interviews with war veterans, particularly his namesake Blessed Geza that shook authorities.

During Mhlanga’s informative and impactful interviews, Geza fiercely attacked President Emmerson Mnangagwa, saying he must go now as he has dismally failed to govern.

The war veterans are also fighting Mnangagwa’s disguised third term campaign under the 2030 mantra.

Mhlanga was visited by three armed individuals at his work in Graniteside, Harare, yesterday, but he was not there.

Subsequently, a police law and order officer called him to report to police this morning.

Mhlanga posted on social media:

“It’s not a laughing matter at all. Three persons armed with pistols came to my office this morning looking for me. They did not say why they needed me. Then minutes later, I got a call inviting me to Law and order. I will be presenting myself to the police with my lawyers tomorrow.”

Police are looking for Geza and apparently want Mhlanga to be their source of information to arrest him – his own source of information in this case.

Should journalists compromise their professional position and credibility by taking information to the police?

NO.

How far should a journalist go to help the police?

Journalist collaboration with official state agencies such as the police or intelligence is frowned upon in professional journalism and the principle of not acting a police information is basically the right thing to do.

A clear line should be drawn between journalism and police activities – journalists are not an extension of law enforcement agents, otherwise sources will dry up and this can damage the profession.

If they become collaborators with police, journalists would not be able to fulfill their key watchdog role.

That would also put them at risk.

So the golden rule is that the media cannot be regarded or used as an extension of the police system.

However, there are exceptions; under certain circumstances the rule may be reconsidered or even broken, for instance to help police arrest a serial thief, rapist, or murderer, but as a matter of professional practice and integrity, police should do their job on their own, not seek to pressure or coerce journalists to be their informers.

Media is not an extension of the police; it is the Fourth Estate after the executive, legislature and judiciary, whose role is to keep these three key pillars of the state in check, hence its legitimate watchdog role.

