Police in Hertfordshire are searching for a Prince Harry lookalike who is wanted in relation to a designer handbag theft. The British police have released a CCTV image of the suspect and are urging anyone with information to come forward. The image quickly went viral after social media users pointed out the suspect’s resemblance to the Duke of Sussex. Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry will be attending King Charles’ coronation next month, while his wife Meghan Markle remains in California.

The attention garnered by the theft was more due to the thief’s resemblance to Prince Harry than the actual act of stealing a bag.

A man was caught on CCTV stealing a Louis Vuitton bag, Apple headphones, and a hard drive from a parked car in Watford between 8:30 pm and 11:15 pm on March 10. The police are still trying to identify the robber and have released a CCTV image of the suspect.

PC Michael Norris of Hertfordshire Police has urged anyone who recognizes the man to contact him via email.

However, when the image of the thief was shared online, many internet trolls pointed out the man’s striking resemblance to Prince Harry. Some made snide remarks about the Duke of Sussex’s finances and his wife Meghan’s supposed love for designer bags.