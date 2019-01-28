Police hunt MDC officials… Tajamuka, ZCTU leaders flee to South Africa

President Mnangagwa’s government has launched a manhunt for at least 27 MDC-Alliance officials and activists, including their civil society partners, for allegedly organising the stay-away that led to brutal military crackdown against citizens.

Sources say some of the opposition party members have since fled the country and are reportedly holed up in South Africa.

The suspects on the police wanted list include Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president Mr Peter Gift Mutasa, activist Mr Promise Mkhwananzi, Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) chairperson Mr Rashid Mahiya, Kuwadzana East MP Charlton Hwende and party spokesperson Mr Jacob Mafume.

The other MDC-Alliance functionaries being sought are party Youth Assembly secretary-general Mr Lovemore Chinoputsa, former Harare South legislator Mr Shadreck Mashayamombe, Mr Munyaradzi Shoko, Ms Christine Magorimbo alias Mai Chiutsi, Mr Ishmael Kauzani, Mr Simbarashe Bernard alias Juma, Mr Denford Ngadziore (35), Mr Talent Nyakuneungwa (30), Mr Pride Mukono (28) Mr Happymore Chidziva (36) Mr Shakespeare Mukoyi (42), Ms Lovejoy Mutongwiza (26), Mr Paul Gorekore (34), Mr Elvis Mugare (26), Mr Stanley Manyenya, Mr James Chidhakwa, Mr Goodrich Chimbaira, Mr Tineyi Munetsi, Mr Godfrey Sithole Karakadzai, Mr Hamuna Madzungaira, Mr Cornelius Kureva and Mr Mathias Nerwande.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said they wanted to interview the above mentioned people with regards to the violent disturbances.

statemedia