National police authorities have appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of Beven Mudimu, a suspected robber who stole various amounts of hard cash from a shop in Marambapfungwe.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Mudimu (main picture), stole various amounts of cash from a shop in Marambapfungwe which included US$2 964, ZAR 350 and ZWL 2 700.

“The ZRP is appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Beven Mudimu who is being sought by the police in connection with a robbery case in which he robbed a shop at Dindi Business Centre, Marambapfungwe, before getting away with US$2 964, ZAR 350 and ZWL 2 700,” posted the ZRP on Twitter. “Anyone with information to contact CID Murehwa on 0652122107, Officer In Charge CID Murehwa on 0772 596 040, the National Complaints Desk on 0242 703631, or Whatsapp 0712 800 197,” tweeted the police.

Zwnews