The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating an armed robbery case which occurred at Mukuvisi Woodlands, Harare on 08/01/22 at about 0110 hours.

About 10 unknown male suspects armed with an unidentified rifle, catapults, hammers & iron bars stormed the premises before capturing two guards & a caretaker.

The suspects stole US$17 320 cash, laptops and cellphones all valued at US$ 19 040 and fled. Meanwhile police recovered US$5 030 scattered on the scene of crime.

On another matter, ZRP urges the public to be wary of using private and unregistered vehicles as means of transport.

On 08/01/21 at about 0630 hrs, a Harare man (35) boarded a black unregistered Nissan Porte vehicle with three occupants at Chadcombe destined for the CBD, before being robbed of cash amounting to US$1 500 at Corner Samora Machel and Chinhoyi Street.

In another case, a Harare woman (29) boarded an unregistered Blue Honda Fit vehicle with three occupants at 10th Street, Warren Park destined for the CBD.

The suspects diverted the route into the National Sports Stadium and took off her blouse and bra.

They stole US$ 143 and ZWL$ 3800 and ordered the victim to disembark as they sped off.

Zwnews