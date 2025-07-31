On 27/07/25, Police in Featherstone who were on a motorized patrol intercepted a Honda Fit vehicle, registration number AFM 1125 at Munyati Bridge and arrested the driver, Samuel Gwama (42) in connection with a case of stocktheft.

The arrest led to the recovery of nine X 50 killogrammes sacks packed with fresh meat wrapped in a plastic paper.

Investigations by the Police established the meat was deboned from two oxen stolen at Mavise Village 7, Mvuma during the night on 26/07/2025.

Meanwhile, on 28/07/25 Police in Budiriro acted on received information and arrested Arthur Muchichwa (28), Tafirenyika Nhenda (31), David Madhabha (31) as well as Blessing Madziro (32) at a house in Budiriro 2 for unlawful possession of dagga.

Further investigations by the Police established that Arthur Muchachiwa is a wanted person for a case theft from car which occurred at Budiriro 1 Shopping Centre, Harare on 20/05/23 where USD 350 cash was stolen, while Tafirenyika Nhenda is a wanted person for a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft where a cellphone was stolen at a house in Budiriro 2 Externsion, Harare.

In yet other news, Police in Chinhoyi are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which Nelson Mhlanga (53) was found dead with stab wounds on the hand and groin along a footpath near a church along Robson Manyika Road, Chinhoyi on 28/07/25.

Anyone with information is being invited to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews