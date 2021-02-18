File Photo

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Director Rose Hanzi has lambasted the police for allegedly firing live bullets at human rights/ political activist Makomborero Haruzivishe before arresting him yesterday.

“One really wonders how & why whoever apprehended Haruzivishe had to fire live bullets at him.

“This was an unarmed youth, why use excessive force on an unarmed civilian? Who really accosted Makomborero? What was motive of firing live bullets?”

Meanwhile, the prominent activist’s lawyer Obey Shava confirmed the arrest, charges were yet unclear.

ZLHR earlier had posted: “We have received an SOS from 4 @Zinasuzim students advising us they were accosted by 3 twin cab vehicles close to Airport Road.

“We have been informed and are concerned that the students have reported that occupants of these twin cabs fired gunshots at them.”

ZLHR added:

“We strongly condemn such cowardly acts on unarmed students. Excessive use of force on unarmed civilians is unacceptable.

“We are now verifying this incident to get more information & ensure safety of our clients.”

-Zwnews