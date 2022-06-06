Online news platform ZimLive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu has been charged and released by police for allegedly undermining the authority of or insulting the President under section 33(2)(b) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act chapter 9:23.

Mathuthu was charged for saying President Emmerson Mnangagwa had been drinking before he was called to address the nation on 6 May, announcing a raft for fiscal and monetary measures, including suspension of bank lending.

Police say this undermined his authority or insulted him, but Mathuthu has denied any wrong doing as seen by his warned and cautioned statement.

Mnangagwa recently made monetary policy announcements that had far reaching implications.

Some of the measures he announced included suspending bank like, a move that spelt doom for the financial sector.

Market watchers criticised him for the announcement which was later shelved.

Zwnews/ Newshawks