The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has bursted an illicit Kombucha drink manufacturing plant at a house in Waterfalls, Harare.

Meanwhile, in recent months, there have been growing concerns over the beverage, amid allegations that it contains alcohol.

The product is advertised as “a health drink made from natural ingredients such as lemon, garlic, black pepper and ginger”.

Among the supposed medical benefits that come with consuming the drink is aiding digestion, cleansing of the male reproductive system, boosting the immune system and treating back pain.

In other news ZRP is investigating a case of murder in which the body of a 25-year-old man was found lying on the ground with a deep cut on the lower back at the Penhalonga turn-off, near Doreen Shops, Mutare on 15/02/25.

Police is therefore inviting anyone with information to report at the nearest Police Station.

Zwnews