On 09 April 2025, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics acted on the received information and arrested Dudzai Chigume (35) for unlawful possessing or selling unregistered medicines at a shop at number 82 Nkwame Mall, Harare.

Police recovered a contraband of unregistered medicines including, sex enhancers as well as hip, butt, breast and p3nis enlargement pills.

The possession, use and trade in drugs is harshly punished in Zimbabwe.

Possession of illegal drugs like cannabis and heroin as well as the recreational use of prescription drugs such as histalix and pethidine can attract a long jail sentences.

The Dangerous Drugs Act (Chapter 15:02) controls the importation, exportation, production, possession, sale, distribution and use of dangerous drugs; and to provide for matters incidental thereto.