The Zimbabwe Republic Police ZRP has banned a planned rally by the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) which was set for Chipinge today.

CCC president Nelson Chamisa and his party had planned a rally at Kondo meant to thank the citizens for voting for the party in the just ended by-elections.

“CITIZENS THANK YOU RALLY…We’re at Kondo in Chipinge tomorrow Saturday, to thank the Citizens for overwhelmingly voting for change in the recent by elections. We’re yellow. We’re Gold,” he announced yesterday.

However, Chamisa announced this morning that the police didn’t grant the permission for the rally to go ahead.

“THEY ARE SCARED & VERY AFRAID…

The police banned our Chipinge Citizens Thank you Rally.

“We went to the High Court (Mutare) yesterday to challenge the ban. The court agreed with the police prohibiting the rally.

“It’s a real fight and we will WIN this fight,” he said.

